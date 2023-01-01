Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Uptown
/
Dallas
/
Uptown
/
Fish Tacos
Uptown restaurants that serve fish tacos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
Avg 4.7
(781 reviews)
Baja Fish Taco
$5.75
Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.
More about Dock Local Uptown
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Tacos
$14.50
More about State and Allen
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
French Fries
Hummus
Tacos
Huevos Rancheros
Tortilla Soup
Clam Chowder
Pies
Crispy Chicken
More near Uptown to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
South Dallas
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Victory Park
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston