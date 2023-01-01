Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$5.75
Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.
More about Dock Local Uptown
State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Tacos$14.50
More about State and Allen

