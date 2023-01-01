Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nachos in
Uptown
/
Dallas
/
Uptown
/
Nachos
Uptown restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon Bar and Grill
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
Avg 4.2
(247 reviews)
Nachos
$12.95
More about The Loon Bar and Grill
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas
No reviews yet
Stacked Nachos
$13.50
chips, jalapeños, seasoned beef, lettuce,
cheddar, queso and pico.
More about Nodding Donkey
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Quesadillas
Turkey Clubs
Salmon
Fish Tacos
Greek Salad
Calamari
Brisket
Hummus
More near Uptown to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
South Dallas
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Victory Park
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(490 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(724 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(998 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston