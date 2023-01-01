Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dallastown restaurants you'll love

Dallastown restaurants
  • Dallastown

Must-try Dallastown restaurants

Wyndridge Farm image

FRENCH FRIES

Wyndridge Farm

885 S PLEASANT AVE, DALLASTOWN

Avg 4.2 (630 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BARBEQUE PULLED PORK$15.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, House Made BBQ, Wyndridge Slaw, Brioche Bun
POMMES FRITES$9.00
House Cut Fries, Served with Choice of Two Sauces
FARMHAND BURGER$16.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
More about Wyndridge Farm
Wyndridge Taproom image

 

Wyndridge Taproom

885 S. Pleasant Ave, Dallastown

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Wyndridge Taproom
Banner pic

 

Roburrito's - Dallastown - 397 West Main Street

397 West Main Street, Dallastown

No reviews yet
More about Roburrito's - Dallastown - 397 West Main Street
