Dalli's Pizzeria

Family owned Italian Pizzeria in the heart of Lake Mary.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

101 North Country Club Road • $

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)

Popular Items

Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough.
10" Cheese$6.99
14" Cheese$11.99
18" Cheese$16.99
18" Dalli's Special$21.99
16" Cheese$13.99
Cheese Slice$2.33
Wings$12.99
10 wings. Served with Celery & Blue Cheese.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Dalli's dough tied in knots, tossed in fresh garlic and oil and topped with Parmesan, served with our homemade tomato sauce.
Cheese Calzone$8.99
Mozzarella & ricotta folded in pizza dough.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

101 North Country Club Road

Lake Mary FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
