Dallis Steakhouse Express
Come in and enjoy!
3320 Glendale Ave,
Location
3320 Glendale Ave,
Toledo OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
J Maes Home Cooking - Glendale
Come in and enjoy!
Deet's BBQ
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.
Interstate Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Swig
A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub