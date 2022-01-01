Go
Toast
  • /
  • Toledo
  • /
  • Dallis Steakhouse Express

Dallis Steakhouse Express

Come in and enjoy!

3320 Glendale Ave,

No reviews yet

Location

3320 Glendale Ave,

Toledo OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J Maes Home Cooking - Glendale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deet's BBQ

No reviews yet

Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.

Interstate Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swig

No reviews yet

A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston