DalMoros - St. Petersburg

Originating in Venice, Italy, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, is the first fast casual concept bringing high-quality Italian food to the masses without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. DalMoros St. Petersburg is the franchise's first location in the United States having opened in downtown St. Petersburg on May 27th, 2021. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go serves the finest quality traditional fresh pasta and homemade sauces, quickly! All freshly made pasta dishes are served in convenient to-go style packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere and is ready within minutes.

653 Central Avenue

Popular Items

5.) Cacio e Pepe$11.00
VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Pecorino Cheese, & Black Pepper
2.) Aglio, Olio, & Peperoncino$9.00
VEGAN SAUCE - Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chili Flakes, & Garlic Powder
SPECIAL: Alla Norma$11.00
VEGTARIAN SAUCE - Fresh Tomato Sauce, Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Black Pepper, Garlic
4.) Napoletana$10.00
VEGAN SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, & Fresh Basil
7.) Boscaiola$11.00
VEGETARIAN SAUCE - White Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Parmigiano Cheese, & Garlic
6.) Pesto$12.00
VEGETARIAN SAUCE - Basil, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Parmigiano Cheese
3.) Amatriciana$12.00
MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Smoked Pancetta, Onion, & Black Pepper
Classic Tiramisu$4.50
Made without alcohol
Coke$2.00
1.) Bolognese$12.00
MEAT SAUCE - Tomato Sauce, Ground Beef
St. Petersburg FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
