Go
Toast

Dalous Bistro Inc

Come in and enjoy! Wood Fired pizza and much more.

310 west bayfield street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Five dollar Tuesday$5.00
Tuesday five dollar cheese pizza special. You can add up to two toppings for an additional charge.
Caesar salad$9.50
romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan and our house made creamy caesar dressing.
Pizza puff$3.50
fresh baked pizza puff brushed with olive oil and salt.
Cheese$9.00
tomato sauce,whole milk mozzarella
Blue apple salad$10.50
baby greens, granny smith apples, red onion, gorgonzola, and our house made maple balsamic dressing.
Margherita$10.00
tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella,olive oil.
Greek salad$10.00
baby greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and our house made red wine vinaigrette.
Five dollar large house salad$5.00
Our large house salad for only five dollars.
Ti amo$13.50
pesto,artichokes,onion,roasted peppers,kalamata olives,feta, mozzarella
Casa$13.00
tomato sauce,house sausage,onion, black olives, mozzarella
See full menu

Location

310 west bayfield street

washburn WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Barn

No reviews yet

Cozy, clean burger restaurant with tasty cheese curds and yummy cow pies. Come in today!

Ashland Baking Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Cat Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

We serve healthy food and beverages made from scratch that feature local and regional ingredients as much as possible. All our menu items are made in house or at our partners across the street at Ashland Baking Company.

Stagecoach Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Providing an elevated small-town bar experience with a clean, updated interior, friendly staff, talented bartenders, Chef Pete’s tasty bar menu, craft cocktails and beers on tap, bar games, events, and live music all at affordable, small-town prices. Ojibwe & Woman Owned.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston