Dalton restaurants you'll love
Dalton's top cuisines
Must-try Dalton restaurants
More about Antojo Cocina y Cantina
Antojo Cocina y Cantina
116 W King ST, Dalton
|Popular items
|Favorite Tacos
|$11.00
Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken, served with rice and beans
|Chips and Cheese Dip
|$7.00
Melted white American cheese with or without jalapenos
|Dame Todo Trio
|$15.00
A mix of your favorite dips. Cheese dip, guacamole and salsa with house made tortilla chips
More about Tocayos
Tocayos
904 S.THORTON AV, Dalton
|Popular items
|CHIPS & QUESO DIP (6OZ)
|$5.99
|12 OZ CUP MEXICAN CORN
|$2.99
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$6.29
More about Flako's Mexican Restaurant
Flako's Mexican Restaurant
2311 Chattanooga Road, Dalton
More about Cold Creek at North Oaks
Cold Creek at North Oaks
101 North Oaks Dr #1, Dalton