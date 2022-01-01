Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dalton restaurants you'll love

Go
Dalton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dalton

Dalton's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Dalton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Antojo Cocina y Cantina

116 W King ST, Dalton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Favorite Tacos$11.00
Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of ground beef or chicken, served with rice and beans
Chips and Cheese Dip$7.00
Melted white American cheese with or without jalapenos
Dame Todo Trio$15.00
A mix of your favorite dips. Cheese dip, guacamole and salsa with house made tortilla chips
More about Antojo Cocina y Cantina
Banner pic

 

Tocayos

904 S.THORTON AV, Dalton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS & QUESO DIP (6OZ)$5.99
12 OZ CUP MEXICAN CORN$2.99
Carne Asada Quesadilla$6.29
More about Tocayos
Flako's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flako's Mexican Restaurant

2311 Chattanooga Road, Dalton

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Flako's Mexican Restaurant
Cold Creek at North Oaks image

 

Cold Creek at North Oaks

101 North Oaks Dr #1, Dalton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cold Creek at North Oaks

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dalton

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Dalton to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston