Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Dalton
/
Dalton
/
Chips And Salsa
Dalton restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Antojo Cocina y Cantina
116 W King ST, Dalton
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$2.00
House-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa
More about Antojo Cocina y Cantina
Tocayos
904 S.THORTON AV, Dalton
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$2.99
More about Tocayos
Browse other tasty dishes in Dalton
Grilled Chicken
Burritos
Quesadillas
Tacos
Carne Asada
Nachos
More near Dalton to explore
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rome
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Hixson
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Chickamauga
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston