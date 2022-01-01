Bars & Lounges
Daly's Sports Bar (IL)
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
116 W. Washington St
Philo, IL 61864
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
116 W. Washington St, Philo IL 61864
Nearby restaurants
Philo Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
The Sidney Saloon
Come on in and enjoy!
Smoke & Shine Tolono
Come in and enjoy!
Home Grown
Come in and enjoy!