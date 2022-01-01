Go
A map showing the location of Daly's Sports Bar (IL)
Bars & Lounges

Daly's Sports Bar (IL)

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

116 W. Washington St

Philo, IL 61864

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

116 W. Washington St, Philo IL 61864

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Philo Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Sidney Saloon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Smoke & Shine Tolono

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Home Grown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daly's Sports Bar (IL)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston