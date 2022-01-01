Damascus pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Damascus
More about Brazil gourmet - maryland
Brazil gourmet - maryland
9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus
|Popular items
|Frango à Passarinho
|$18.50
10 Brazil Gourmet seasoned fried chicken wings topped with parmesan and cilantro.
|Queijo Pizza
|$19.50
Tomato sauce and cheese.
|Portuguesa Pizza
|$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas, and green olives.
More about Maggi's Pizza & Subs
PIZZA
Maggi's Pizza & Subs
26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus
|Popular items
|Sharp Italian
|$11.99
Genoa Salami, Prosciuttini, Capicola
& Sharp Provolone
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
To add toppings click on price to the right
|Tony V
|$11.99
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni,
Mortadella, Provolone & Pepperoncini’s