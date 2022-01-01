Damascus pizza restaurants you'll love

Damascus restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Damascus

Brazil gourmet - maryland image

 

Brazil gourmet - maryland

9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frango à Passarinho$18.50
10 Brazil Gourmet seasoned fried chicken wings topped with parmesan and cilantro.
Queijo Pizza$19.50
Tomato sauce and cheese.
Portuguesa Pizza$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, ham, hearts of palm, onions, colored peppers, boiled eggs, peas, and green olives.
More about Brazil gourmet - maryland
Maggi's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA

Maggi's Pizza & Subs

26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sharp Italian$11.99
Genoa Salami, Prosciuttini, Capicola
& Sharp Provolone
10" Cheese Pizza$8.99
To add toppings click on price to the right
Tony V$11.99
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni,
Mortadella, Provolone & Pepperoncini’s
More about Maggi's Pizza & Subs
Quincy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's

9813 Main St, Damascus

Avg 3.9 (108 reviews)
Takeout
More about Quincy's

