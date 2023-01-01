Chicken sandwiches in Damascus
Damascus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill
Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill
9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Ten ounces of juicy chicken breast, topped with mozzarella, tomato, lettuce and red onions served with French fries and Brazil Gourmet Green Aioli sauce
More about Hornet's Nest Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hornet's Nest Grille
9876 Main St, Damascus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a toasted bun or
flat bread
|Fried Bread Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado and herb mayo. Sandwiched between fried pizza dough and served with fries.
|Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato. Served on toasted bun with fries.