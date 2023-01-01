Chicken sandwiches in Damascus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill

9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Ten ounces of juicy chicken breast, topped with mozzarella, tomato, lettuce and red onions served with French fries and Brazil Gourmet Green Aioli sauce
More about Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hornet's Nest Grille

9876 Main St, Damascus

Avg 4.7 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a toasted bun or
flat bread
Fried Bread Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado and herb mayo. Sandwiched between fried pizza dough and served with fries.
Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato. Served on toasted bun with fries.
More about Hornet's Nest Grille

