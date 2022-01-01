Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Damascus

Go
Damascus restaurants
Toast

Damascus restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hornet's Nest Grille

9876 Main St, Damascus

Avg 4.7 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lettuce Wrap-Chicken$14.00
Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken and caesar dressing all wrapped up in a tortilla wrap.
Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lightly fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Hornet's Nest Grille
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus image

 

New York J&P Pizza - Damascus

26027 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Damascus

Browse other tasty dishes in Damascus

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Damascus to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston