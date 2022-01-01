Go
Toast

Dam Bowls Grill

Fast Casual restaurant with Drive-Thru, Dine-In, and Patio seating serving unique and fresh local favorites including our; Teriyaki Bowl, Fajita Bowl, Caesar Salads, Dam 'wiches, Tri-Tip Mac n Cheese, Mediterranean Bowl, Chili Cheese Fries, Boneless Wings, Chicken Strips, and more.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

116 Table Mountain Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.25
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
BBQ Bacon Bowl$11.75
Chopped Bacon, Carrots, Broccoli, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Choice of protein w/BBQ Drizzle, Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Cobb Salad$10.95
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg, Chicken Breast served on a bed of Romaine.
Fajita Bowl$11.75
Grilled Onion, and Bell Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, served over rice with a Sour Cream drizzle.
Optional Spicy Ranch
Garden Salad$9.29
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Carrots, Cucumber, Red Onion, Edamame, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Choice of Dressing.
Mediterranean Bowl$11.75
Diced Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Crumbles, Garlic Hummus, Side of Greek Dressing.
Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp.
Teriyaki Bowl$11.25
Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp.
Edamame, Carrots, Broccoli, Pineapple, Basmati Rice, Creamy Teriyaki Sauce.
BBQ Tri-Tip Mac$13.95
Homemade Mac 'n Cheese topped with Grilled Tri-Tip, and Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Buffalo Bowl$11.25
Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Broccoli, Carrots, Cucumber, Buffalo Drizzle, Side of Ranch.
Choice of Protein.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap$11.75
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Blend Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Ranch Dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

116 Table Mountain Blvd

Oroville CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Souper Subs

No reviews yet

ORDER DELIVERY @ SOUPERSUBS.COM
or call (530) 538-8088

Mike's Grande Burger

No reviews yet

Oroville's own since 1981!

Gold Country Casino - Acorn Cafe

No reviews yet

Comfort Redefined

Gold Country Casino Resort - Agave Cantina & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston