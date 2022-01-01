Damiano's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
PIZZA • SALADS
13010 W. Parmer Lane • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13010 W. Parmer Lane
Cedar Park TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
Come on in and enjoy!
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
New York Style Pizza with Juju’s Boba Drinks and Sweets!
(Carry out and Delivery)
Deliveries:
35-45mins during slower times
45-1h 15mins during busy times
NOTE OUR NEW SUN-THURS HOURS 11am-9pm!!
Serranos
Come on in for sizzling fajitas, fresh margaritas, homemade tortillas and a great time!
Curry Pizza House
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.