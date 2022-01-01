Go
DAMNFiNE pizza ~

Wood fired pizza has arrived in the outer sunset!

3410 Judah Street

Popular Items

RANCH$2.00
MUSHROOM DREAM$24.00
garlic butter, mozzarella, pecorino, fontina, thyme, magic mix of mushrooms
ALOTTA BURRATA$24.00
garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, red pepper flake, black pepper
MARGHERITA$17.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan
PEPPERONI$24.00
tomato, mozzarella, cup+char pepperoni, pecorino romano, basil
WARM BRUSSEL SPROUTS SALAD$13.00
Warm brussel sprouts salad with roasted delicata squash, pancetta, almonds, and shaved pecorino in a honey apple vinaigrette.
SAUSAGE AND SAGE$22.00
tomato, mozzarella, caramelized onions, sage, fennel sausage
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
little gem lettuces, radicchio, parmesan, anchovies, croutons, house-made dressing, lemon
ACAPULCO$23.00
spicy red sauce, prosciutto, pineapple, jalepeño, mozzarella, pickled onion and habanero, queso fresco, cilantro. *spicy!*
POTATO PESTO$22.00
purple potato, pancetta, pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, rosemary, thyme
Location

3410 Judah Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
