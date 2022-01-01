Dan Good Que
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
6936 Oakstone pl • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6936 Oakstone pl
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Grumpy Grandpas Mexican
Come in and enjoy!
Rusty's Deli & Grille
Serving Charlotte since 1983!
Clean Juice
Come in and enjoy!
Harry's Grille & Tavern
Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.