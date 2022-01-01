Dan Kelly's Pub
located in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis. We specialize in contemporary pub cuisine and highlight an array of emerging craft beers, ciders, and distilleries. Our space is anchored by a 44 foot, pre-prohibition mahogany bar filled with stained glass. The warmth and feel of our room, coupled with the quality of our service and food will make you feel like you came to the right place.
Location
212 S 7th St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
