Go
Toast

Dan Kelly's Pub

located in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis. We specialize in contemporary pub cuisine and highlight an array of emerging craft beers, ciders, and distilleries. Our space is anchored by a 44 foot, pre-prohibition mahogany bar filled with stained glass. The warmth and feel of our room, coupled with the quality of our service and food will make you feel like you came to the right place.

212 S 7th St

No reviews yet

Location

212 S 7th St

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

112 Eatery

No reviews yet

112 Eatery is open Tues. - Thurs. 5-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 5-10PM. Reservations and Takeout orders can be made via our website.

The Exchange

No reviews yet

Elevate your nightlife.

Fhima's

No reviews yet

A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

Red Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston