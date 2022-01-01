Dana Point American restaurants you'll love

Go
Dana Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Dana Point

Rad Beer & Kitchen image

HOT DOGS

Rad Beer & Kitchen

34091 La Plaza, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Dog$7.95
Our all beef hot dog in a yummy pretzel bun with cheese sauce and salt bits!
Fries$3.95
Our signature fries, golden and delicious.
Corny$5.95
All beef hot dog dipped in our signature batter. Yum!
More about Rad Beer & Kitchen
Project Social image

 

Project Social

24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hobie Bowl$11.00
grilled chicken, white rice, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cojita cheese, cilantro, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing
Endless Summer Salad$9.00
mixed greens, candied cashews, apples, dried cranberries, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing - add grilled or fried chicken for $3.00
Tomato Bisque$4.95
house-made tomato bisque soup, made with coconut milk, topped with flash-fried quinoa and green onions. Shh! Don't tell anyone it's vegan!
More about Project Social
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seared Ahi$15.00
Frisby Heirloom Flatbread$8.45
Frisby Spinach & Feta Flatbread$8.45
More about What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
The Shwack Beach Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chick Sand$9.25
Bacon, Hickory BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Swiss cheese.
The Shwack Burger$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Chicken Tacos$9.50
Grilled All natural chicken.
More about The Shwack Beach Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Costa

34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lantern Steak Burrito$14.99
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.
Asada Taco A La Cart$4.99
Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico
Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart$4.49
Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.
More about Cali Costa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dana Point

Tacos

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Dana Point to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston