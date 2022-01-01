Dana Point bars & lounges you'll love
HOT DOGS
Rad Beer & Kitchen
34091 La Plaza, Dana Point
|Pretzel Dog
|$7.95
Our all beef hot dog in a yummy pretzel bun with cheese sauce and salt bits!
|Fries
|$3.95
Our signature fries, golden and delicious.
|Corny
|$5.95
All beef hot dog dipped in our signature batter. Yum!
Project Social
24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point
|Hobie Bowl
|$11.00
grilled chicken, white rice, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cojita cheese, cilantro, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing
|Endless Summer Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, candied cashews, apples, dried cranberries, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing - add grilled or fried chicken for $3.00
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.95
house-made tomato bisque soup, made with coconut milk, topped with flash-fried quinoa and green onions. Shh! Don't tell anyone it's vegan!
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole
|California Burrito
|$12.25
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|BBQ Chick Sand
|$9.25
Bacon, Hickory BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Swiss cheese.
|The Shwack Burger
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.50
Grilled All natural chicken.
Cali Costa
34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point
|Lantern Steak Burrito
|$14.99
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.
|Asada Taco A La Cart
|$4.99
Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico
|Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart
|$4.49
Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.