Burritos in Dana Point

Dana Point restaurants
Dana Point restaurants that serve burritos

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

Special Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image

 

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point

Mush Shrimp Burrito$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, mushrooms grilled shrimp, Avocado Slices
Conga Burrito$13.75
Refried beans,Jack cheddar cheese ,Rice and your choice of protien.
Carnitas Burrito$13.75
Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole
Dana Burrito image

 

Project Social

24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
Dana Burrito$9.00
eggs, cheddar cheese, tots, house made pico de gallo, choice of sausage, bacon, pork belly or veggie - add avocado for $1.50
Killer Dana Burrito$12.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, tots, house made pico de gallo, sausage, bacon, - add avocado for $1.50
