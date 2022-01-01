Burritos in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve burritos
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point
|Special Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point
|Mush Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, mushrooms grilled shrimp, Avocado Slices
|Conga Burrito
|$13.75
Refried beans,Jack cheddar cheese ,Rice and your choice of protien.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$13.75
Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole
Project Social
24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point
|Dana Burrito
|$9.00
eggs, cheddar cheese, tots, house made pico de gallo, choice of sausage, bacon, pork belly or veggie - add avocado for $1.50
|Killer Dana Burrito
|$12.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, tots, house made pico de gallo, sausage, bacon, - add avocado for $1.50