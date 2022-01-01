Chilaquiles in Dana Point

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

Chilaquiles$14.00
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image

 

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point

Chilaquiles Plate$15.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Ceans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
Chilaquiles Bowl$11.75
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro
