French toast in Dana Point

Dana Point restaurants
Toast

Dana Point restaurants that serve french toast

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

No reviews yet
French Toast Pudding$14.00
More about What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
The Shwack Beach Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Frontside French Toast Combo$12.50
Two sticks of french toast, two eggs any style, choice of protein, and hash browns or breki spuds.
Frontside French Toast$9.25
Three sticks, infused with orange and cinnamon, first oven baked, then grilled crispy. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with syrup to dip.
More about The Shwack Beach Grill

