French toast in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve french toast
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point
|French Toast Pudding
|$14.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|Frontside French Toast Combo
|$12.50
Two sticks of french toast, two eggs any style, choice of protein, and hash browns or breki spuds.
|Frontside French Toast
|$9.25
Three sticks, infused with orange and cinnamon, first oven baked, then grilled crispy. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with syrup to dip.