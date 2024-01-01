Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Dana Point

Go
Dana Point restaurants
Toast

Dana Point restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Homeslice Dana Point - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D

24471 Del Prado , Unit D, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LASAGNA NACHOS$16.00
almond flour pasta chips, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, Calabrian chilis, basil.
More about Homeslice Dana Point - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D
Item pic

 

Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado

24312 Del Prado, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LASAGNA DI MELANZANE$20.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with sautéed spinach, grilled eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$21.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and herbs baked in a marinara sauce
More about Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado

Browse other tasty dishes in Dana Point

Gnocchi

Garden Salad

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Tiramisu

Spaghetti

Nachos

Cobbler

Map

More near Dana Point to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston