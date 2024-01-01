Lasagna in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve lasagna
Homeslice Dana Point - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D
Homeslice Dana Point - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D
24471 Del Prado , Unit D, Dana Point
|LASAGNA NACHOS
|$16.00
almond flour pasta chips, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, Calabrian chilis, basil.
Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado
Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado
24312 Del Prado, Dana Point
|LASAGNA DI MELANZANE
|$20.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with sautéed spinach, grilled eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$21.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and herbs baked in a marinara sauce