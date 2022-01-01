Nachos in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve nachos
32 Beach Hut Deli
2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point
|Nacho Cheese (8oz)
|$2.79
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|Gnarly Nachos
|$13.50
Housemade tortilla chips topped with chicken, black beans, corn, and stewed tomatoes. Then melted Queso cheese, fresh shredded cheese, grilled
jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro and scallions.