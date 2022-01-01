Omelettes in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve omelettes
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point
|Lupe's Veggie Omelette
|$14.44
Mixed Veggies, Tomato Sauce, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, & Cotija Cheese
MOULIN Dana Point
2 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point
|L'Omelette Moulin
|$13.00
Pesto chicken and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.
|L'Omelette Paysanne
|$13.00
Choice of bacon or house made ham, onions and potatoes. Served with mixed greens, house made bread and Jam.
|L'Omelette Vegetarienne
|$12.00
Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.