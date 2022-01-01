Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Dana Point

Dana Point restaurants
Dana Point restaurants that serve omelettes

Lupe's Mexican Eatery image

 

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point

Lupe's Veggie Omelette$14.44
Mixed Veggies, Tomato Sauce, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, & Cotija Cheese
MOULIN Dana Point

2 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point

L'Omelette Moulin$13.00
Pesto chicken and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.
L'Omelette Paysanne$13.00
Choice of bacon or house made ham, onions and potatoes. Served with mixed greens, house made bread and Jam.
L'Omelette Vegetarienne$12.00
Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.
