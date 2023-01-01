Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Dana Point

Dana Point restaurants
Dana Point restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Homeslice Pizza - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D

24471 Del Prado , Unit D, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RIGATONI DE CARCIOFO$16.00
artichoke, sun dried tomato, pistachio, white wine, garlic, mint.
More about Homeslice Pizza - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D
Item pic

 

Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado

24312 Del Prado, Dana Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIGATONI PESTO$20.00
Large tubes of pasta with grilled chicken in a pesto cream sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted pine nuts
RIGATONI SALSICCIA$21.00
Large tubes of pasta with sausage, grilled chicken and mushrooms in a light tomato cream sauce
More about Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado

