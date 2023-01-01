Rigatoni in Dana Point
Homeslice Pizza - 24471 Del Prado , Unit D
24471 Del Prado , Unit D, Dana Point
|RIGATONI DE CARCIOFO
|$16.00
artichoke, sun dried tomato, pistachio, white wine, garlic, mint.
Luciana's Ristorante - 24312 Del Prado
24312 Del Prado, Dana Point
|RIGATONI PESTO
|$20.00
Large tubes of pasta with grilled chicken in a pesto cream sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted pine nuts
|RIGATONI SALSICCIA
|$21.00
Large tubes of pasta with sausage, grilled chicken and mushrooms in a light tomato cream sauce