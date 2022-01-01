Danbury restaurants you'll love
Danbury's top cuisines
Must-try Danbury restaurants
ItadakiMÁS
317 Main Street, Danbury
|Popular items
|Umami (Flavor)
|$12.00
Ahi tuna & salmon, cucumber, pickled cabbage, scallion, toasted rice crunch, umami sauce
|Natsu ( Summertime)
|$12.00
spicy tuna tartare, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jicama, mango chunks, toasted rice crunch, coconut crema
|Soji (Clean)
|$10.00
sweet chili organic tofu, edamame, pickled beet, carrot, jicama, dragon fruit, arugula, carrot ginger dressing
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.00
1 Egg on choice of bread, with your choice of meat and cheese
|Cobb
|$6.00
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, crisp bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.
|Hibiscus Tea
|$1.00
Freshly brewed from Hibiscus Flowers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Alpine Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Served with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with fries
|French Dip
|$14.00
Hot roast beef on a garlic grinder topped with your choice of cheese, served with fries and Au jus
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
onions, tomato, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Add Chicken: 2.00
Terra Ristorante Italiano
15 Milestone Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Hamburger
|$21.00
bread and butter pickles, cheddar, chipotle aioli
|Chopped salad
|$12.00
garbanzo - feta - tomato - herbs - pomegranate dressing
|Burrata
|$16.00
badger flame beets, citrus, toasted hazelnuts, radicchio
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Vietnam
56 Padanaram Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Crispy Wontons
|$6.00
ground pork, sesame oil, carrots with sweet chili dipping sauce.
|Ginger Dumplings
|$8.00
ground pork, cucumber, sesame-soy.
|Pho Chicken
|$12.00
chicken breast and thighs.
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla (no side)
|$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
|Prime Pub Burger
|$15.99
sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and truffle aioli
|Burger
|$11.75
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
|MoM Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes
|Hot to Trot Skillet
|$10.00
Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one:
House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu
Grounds Donut House
35 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Bun (ENDS FEB 11)
|$4.20
Cinnamon sugar coated donut, with a vanilla icing
|Lemon Cream (ENDS FEB 11)
|$4.20
Lemon cream injected donut, topped with vanilla frosting, crushed golden Oreos and whipped cream
|Brownie M&M (ENDS FEB 11)
|$4.20
Chocolate frosted donut, topped with brownie pieces and mini m&ms
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chuck's Steak House
20 Segar St, Danbury
|Popular items
|Steak Burger
|$16.00
8oz in-house ground beef burger. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and fries
|Blue Cheese Wedge
|$11.00
Iceberg wedge with blue cheese, bacon & tomato
|Kids Mini Burgers
|$10.00
Served with fries
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Market Place Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Ricotta
|Filet Mignon Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$19.00
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette
|Market Place Burger
|$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced) layered with sliced avocado and diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and a dash of lime juice.
|Lean Pesto Turkey
|$12.00
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capers Too Deli
18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Chicken SALAD Sandwich
|$8.25
Chicken salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll or Wrap
|PFC GRINDER
|$10.75
Portuguese Fried Chicken, Piri-Piri Mayo, Giardineira Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder
|Chicken Cutlet Sand
|$8.50
Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cue Restaurant
2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
|$27.00
|3 Plate
|$36.00
|Half Baby Back Ribs
|$19.00
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
T.K.'s American Cafe
255 White S, Danbury
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.99
|5 Wings
|$7.99
|20 Wings
|$27.99
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Macho Burrito
|$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
|Mexican Quesadilla
|$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Eat Justice - Mariposa
56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$8.00
ancho chili steak, salsa duo
|Pescado
|$7.00
beer battered fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle-piquillo aioli
|Pollo BBQ
|$6.00
guava bbq chicken, oaxaca cheese, avocado ranch
PIZZA • PASTA
Castello Restaurant
2 Padanaram Rd., Danbury
|Popular items
|Half Tray Penne Vodka
|$40.00
|Half Tray Veal Parmigiana
|$54.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Tivoli Pizza
79 Newtown Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
calamari | fradiavolo marinara sauce
|Alla Vodka
|$15.00
onions | garlic | vodka cream sauce
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | carrots | cucumbers | black olives | herbed oil & vinegar
Quirk Works Brewing & Blendery
78 Triangle st , Suite 2, Danbury
WHARF CAFE
555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN
Amigos
130 West Street, Danbury
Pho Vietnam #2
7 Eagle Road, Danbury