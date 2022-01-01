Danbury restaurants you'll love

Danbury restaurants
Toast
  • Danbury

Must-try Danbury restaurants

ItadakiMÁS image

 

ItadakiMÁS

317 Main Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Umami (Flavor)$12.00
Ahi tuna & salmon, cucumber, pickled cabbage, scallion, toasted rice crunch, umami sauce
Natsu ( Summertime)$12.00
spicy tuna tartare, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jicama, mango chunks, toasted rice crunch, coconut crema
Soji (Clean)$10.00
sweet chili organic tofu, edamame, pickled beet, carrot, jicama, dragon fruit, arugula, carrot ginger dressing
Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$3.00
1 Egg on choice of bread, with your choice of meat and cheese
Cobb$6.00
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, crisp bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.
Hibiscus Tea$1.00
Freshly brewed from Hibiscus Flowers
Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alpine Turkey Burger$12.00
Served with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with fries
French Dip$14.00
Hot roast beef on a garlic grinder topped with your choice of cheese, served with fries and Au jus
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
onions, tomato, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Add Chicken: 2.00
Terra Ristorante Italiano image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

15 Milestone Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Aged Hamburger$21.00
bread and butter pickles, cheddar, chipotle aioli
Chopped salad$12.00
garbanzo - feta - tomato - herbs - pomegranate dressing
Burrata$16.00
badger flame beets, citrus, toasted hazelnuts, radicchio
Pho Vietnam image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Vietnam

56 Padanaram Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1196 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Wontons$6.00
ground pork, sesame oil, carrots with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Ginger Dumplings$8.00
ground pork, cucumber, sesame-soy.
Pho Chicken$12.00
chicken breast and thighs.
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla (no side)$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
Prime Pub Burger$15.99
sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and truffle aioli
Burger$11.75
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.50
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin
with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
MoM Burrito$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes 
Hot to Trot Skillet$10.00
Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one:
House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu
Grounds Donut House image

 

Grounds Donut House

35 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Bun (ENDS FEB 11)$4.20
Cinnamon sugar coated donut, with a vanilla icing
Lemon Cream (ENDS FEB 11)$4.20
Lemon cream injected donut, topped with vanilla frosting, crushed golden Oreos and whipped cream
Brownie M&M (ENDS FEB 11)$4.20
Chocolate frosted donut, topped with brownie pieces and mini m&ms
Chuck's Steak House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chuck's Steak House

20 Segar St, Danbury

Avg 5 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burger$16.00
8oz in-house ground beef burger. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and fries
Blue Cheese Wedge$11.00
Iceberg wedge with blue cheese, bacon & tomato
Kids Mini Burgers$10.00
Served with fries
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Market Place Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Ricotta
Filet Mignon Cheesesteak Sandwich$19.00
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette
Market Place Burger$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
OC Organic Kitchen image

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Avocado Toast$9.00
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced) layered with sliced avocado and diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and a dash of lime juice.
Lean Pesto Turkey$12.00
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
Capers Too Deli image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capers Too Deli

18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken SALAD Sandwich$8.25
Chicken salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Roll or Wrap
PFC GRINDER$10.75
Portuguese Fried Chicken, Piri-Piri Mayo, Giardineira Pickles, Lettuce and Tomato on a Grinder
Chicken Cutlet Sand$8.50
Chicken Cutlet on a Hard Roll
The Cue Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cue Restaurant

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Brisket$27.00
3 Plate$36.00
Half Baby Back Ribs$19.00
T.K.'s American Cafe image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

T.K.'s American Cafe

255 White S, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (1423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$14.99
5 Wings$7.99
20 Wings$27.99
Puerto Vallarta Danbury image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Macho Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
Mexican Quesadilla$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Eat Justice - Mariposa image

 

Eat Justice - Mariposa

56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$8.00
ancho chili steak, salsa duo
Pescado$7.00
beer battered fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle-piquillo aioli
Pollo BBQ$6.00
guava bbq chicken, oaxaca cheese, avocado ranch
Castello Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Castello Restaurant

2 Padanaram Rd., Danbury

Avg 4.6 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Tray Penne Vodka$40.00
Half Tray Veal Parmigiana$54.00
Franco's Pizza

228 south main st, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" SMALL$11.25
La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury image

 

La Mexicana Bakery of Danbury

141 White Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tivoli Pizza

79 Newtown Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.5 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Calamari$13.00
calamari | fradiavolo marinara sauce
Alla Vodka$15.00
onions | garlic | vodka cream sauce
Garden Salad$9.00
mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | carrots | cucumbers | black olives | herbed oil & vinegar
Minas Carne

36 Osborne Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quirk Works Brewing & Blendery image

 

Quirk Works Brewing & Blendery

78 Triangle st , Suite 2, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHARF CAFE

555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Amigos

130 West Street, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Vietnam #2

7 Eagle Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
