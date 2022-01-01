Danbury bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Danbury
More about Widow Browns Cafe
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Widow Browns Cafe
128 Federal Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Alpine Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Served with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with fries
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheddar cheese on a grinder. Served with fries
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
Served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll served with fries
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Terra Ristorante Italiano
15 Milestone Rd, Danbury
|Popular items
|Dry Aged Hamburger
|$21.00
bread and butter pickles, cheddar, chipotle aioli
|Chopped salad
|$12.00
garbanzo - feta - tomato - herbs - pomegranate dressing
|Burrata
|$16.00
badger flame beets, citrus, toasted hazelnuts, radicchio
More about Prime Pub
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla (no side)
|$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
|Prime Pub Burger
|$15.99
sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and truffle aioli
|Burger
|$11.75
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Popular items
|Market Place Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Ricotta
|Filet Mignon Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$19.00
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette
|Market Place Burger
|$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about T.K.'s American Cafe
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
T.K.'s American Cafe
255 White S, Danbury
|Popular items
|30 Wings
|$40.99
|Traditional W&S
|$14.99
|15 Wings
|$21.99