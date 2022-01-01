Danbury bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Danbury

Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alpine Turkey Burger$12.00
Served with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato served with fries
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced steak topped with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheddar cheese on a grinder. Served with fries
Classic Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll served with fries
Widow Browns Cafe
Terra Ristorante Italiano image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

15 Milestone Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Aged Hamburger$21.00
bread and butter pickles, cheddar, chipotle aioli
Chopped salad$12.00
garbanzo - feta - tomato - herbs - pomegranate dressing
Burrata$16.00
badger flame beets, citrus, toasted hazelnuts, radicchio
Terra Ristorante Italiano
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla (no side)$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
Prime Pub Burger$15.99
sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and truffle aioli
Burger$11.75
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Prime Pub
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Market Place Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Ricotta
Filet Mignon Cheesesteak Sandwich$19.00
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Grilled Demi-Baguette
Market Place Burger$15.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
T.K.'s American Cafe image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

T.K.'s American Cafe

255 White S, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (1423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
30 Wings$40.99
Traditional W&S$14.99
15 Wings$21.99
T.K.'s American Cafe
Castello Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Castello Restaurant

2 Padanaram Rd., Danbury

Avg 4.6 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Tray Penne Vodka$40.00
Half Tray Veal Parmigiana$54.00
Castello Restaurant

