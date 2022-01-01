Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Danbury

Danbury restaurants that serve apple fritters

Grounds Donut House image

 

Grounds Donut House

35 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Cider Fritter$3.70
More about Grounds Donut House
The Cue Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cue Restaurant

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritters$10.00
More about The Cue Restaurant

