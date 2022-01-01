Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve avocado toast

Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$4.00
Thick cut Slice of toast of your choice with avocado smear and everything bagel seasoning. Your choice of toppings for additional charge.
More about Regional Hospice CT
Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.50
Multigrain toast withÂ avocado, tomato, sunny egg, and chipotle mayo
More about Mothership on Main
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced) layered with sliced avocado and diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and a dash of lime juice.
More about OC Organic Kitchen

