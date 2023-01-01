Belgian waffles in Danbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Danbury restaurants that serve belgian waffles
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership Bakery & Cafe
331 Main St, Danbury
Avg 4.7
(775 reviews)
Belgian Waffle with butter and real maple syrup
$10.50
Belgian Waffle with Strawberries
$12.50
More about Mothership Bakery & Cafe
3 Brothers Diner
242 White St, Danbury
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$7.99
More about 3 Brothers Diner
