Belgian waffles in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership Bakery & Cafe

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle with butter and real maple syrup$10.50
Belgian Waffle with Strawberries$12.50
More about Mothership Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

3 Brothers Diner

242 White St, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$7.99
More about 3 Brothers Diner

