Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Consumer pic

 

Holiday Diner

123 White St, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$11.00
More about Holiday Diner
Widow Browns Cafe image

 

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Mild or Spicy, served with celery, carrots and blue cheese
More about Widow Browns Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Home Fries

Thai Tea

Calamari

Ravioli

Fried Rice

Penne

Chocolate Mousse

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston