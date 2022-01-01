Burritos in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve burritos
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|MoM Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Macho Burrito
|$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
|Burrito Vegetariano
|$12.29
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
|Deluxe Burrito
|$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.