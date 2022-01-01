Cake in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve cake
Terra Ristorante Italiano
15 Milestone Rd, Danbury
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
caramelized banana , pistachio gelato
Grounds Donut House
35 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury
|Coffee Cake
|$4.20
The King is back. Coffee infused frosting topped with crumbled coffee cake and caramel drizzle
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
|Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Cake
|$4.00
|Keto Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples.
(This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)
|Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake
|$4.00
Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.