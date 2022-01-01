Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

15 Milestone Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$12.00
caramelized banana , pistachio gelato
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Limoncello Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Prime Pub
Grounds Donut House image

 

Grounds Donut House

35 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.20
The King is back. Coffee infused frosting topped with crumbled coffee cake and caramel drizzle
More about Grounds Donut House
Item pic

PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

OC Organic Kitchen

61 Newton Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Cake$4.00
Keto Carrot Cake$4.00
Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples.
(This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)
Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake$4.00
Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.
More about OC Organic Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Chicken Salad

Rigatoni

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston