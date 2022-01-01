Calamari in Danbury

Danbury restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

15 Milestone Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$17.00
spicy tomato sauce - Thai chili sauce - lemon
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
3a4ac0d4-c746-4767-802b-6e5ef656454d image

PIZZA • PASTA

Tivoli Pizza

79 Newtown Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.5 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.00
calamari | fradiavolo marinara sauce
More about Tivoli Pizza

