Cannolis in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Cannolis
Danbury restaurants that serve cannolis
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cue Restaurant
2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury
Avg 4.4
(1374 reviews)
Caramel Cannoli
$8.00
More about The Cue Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Tivoli Pizza
79 Newtown Rd, Danbury
Avg 4.5
(1578 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$5.00
More about Tivoli Pizza
