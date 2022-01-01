Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve cannolis

The Cue Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cue Restaurant

2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Cannoli$8.00
More about The Cue Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tivoli Pizza

79 Newtown Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.5 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.00
More about Tivoli Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Steak Frites

Greek Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Baked Mac And Cheese

Chili

Risotto

Lox

Short Ribs

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston