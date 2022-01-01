Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada burritos in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Carne Asada Burritos
Danbury restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
Avg 3.5
(169 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito
$17.99
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury
Mariposa
56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Burrito Carne Asada
$9.00
Carne asada, house hot sauce, salsa verde, rice and beans in a flour tortilla
More about Mariposa
