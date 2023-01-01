Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

3 Brothers Diner

242 White St, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Omelette$12.99
grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and muenster cheese served with choice of toast & potato
More about 3 Brothers Diner
Puerto Vallarta Danbury image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta - Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
More about Puerto Vallarta - Danbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Pho

Egg Rolls

Sweet Potato Fries

Margherita Pizza

Spinach Pies

Thai Tea

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (704 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston