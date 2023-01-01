Chicken fajitas in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about 3 Brothers Diner
3 Brothers Diner
242 White St, Danbury
|Chicken Fajita Omelette
|$12.99
grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and muenster cheese served with choice of toast & potato
More about Puerto Vallarta - Danbury
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta - Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$0.00
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.