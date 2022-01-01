Chicken fried steaks in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Danbury restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
Avg 4.7
(65 reviews)
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak
$13.00
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms and caramelized onions with chipotle mayo.
More about OC Organic Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Calamari
Chicken Soup
Salmon
Carne Asada
More near Danbury to explore
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Brewster
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston