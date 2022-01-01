Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Chicken Noodles
Danbury restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$5.00
More about Regional Hospice CT
PIES • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
OC Organic Kitchen
61 Newton Rd, Danbury
Avg 4.7
(65 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.00
Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)
More about OC Organic Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Veggie Burgers
Cheesecake
Crispy Chicken
Avocado Toast
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Caesar Salad
Nachos
Bread Pudding
More near Danbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston