Chopped salad in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve chopped salad

Widow Browns Cafe image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Widow Browns Cafe

128 Federal Rd, Danbury

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chopped Salad$11.00
mixed greens with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, broccoli, red onions, feta cheese and walnuts
Grilled or Crispy Chicken $6.00 | Steak $900
Small Chopped Salad$9.00
mixed greens with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, broccoli, red onions, feta cheese and walnuts
Grilled or Crispy Chicken $6.00 | Steak $900
More about Widow Browns Cafe
Chopped salad image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

15 Milestone Rd, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped salad$12.00
herbs, garbanzo, onions, tomato, feta cheese, pomegranate dressing
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped Greens-Cabbage Blend, Julienne Veggies, Edamame, Sesame Peanut-Cilantro Dressing
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

