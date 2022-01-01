Crispy chicken in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Regional Hospice CT
Regional Hospice CT
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and panini pressed
|Crispy Chicken
|$2.00
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Slab Bacon Lardons, Bleu Cheese Dressing
|Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema