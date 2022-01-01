Crispy chicken in Danbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Regional Hospice CT image

 

Regional Hospice CT

30 Milestone Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and panini pressed
Crispy Chicken$2.00
More about Regional Hospice CT
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.00
Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Slab Bacon Lardons, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

