Cuban sandwiches in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Danbury restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Regional Hospice Café
30 Milestone Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$10.00
In-house roasted pork with ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Dijon mustard on pressed Cuban bread
More about Regional Hospice Café
Prime Pub - Danbury
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$19.00
More about Prime Pub - Danbury
