Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Eggplant Parm
Danbury restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA
Castello Restaurant
2 Padanaram Rd., Danbury
Avg 4.6
(669 reviews)
Eggplant Parm
$24.00
More about Castello Restaurant
Gallo Express
116 Newtown Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana
$0.00
Breaded and fried Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiano Cheese
More about Gallo Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Edamame
Pork Chops
Ravioli
French Onion Soup
Braised Short Ribs
Reuben
Sorbet
Bisque
More near Danbury to explore
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2095 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1141 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(765 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston