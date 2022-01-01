Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Danbury

Danbury restaurants
Danbury restaurants that serve fish tacos

Prime Pub image

 

Prime Pub

2 Nabby Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
More about Prime Pub
Puerto Vallarta Danbury image

FRENCH FRIES

Puerto Vallarta Danbury

98 Newtown Road, Danbury

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury

