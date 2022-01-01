Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Fish Tacos
Danbury restaurants that serve fish tacos
Prime Pub
2 Nabby Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Tacos
$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
More about Prime Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
Avg 3.5
(169 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury
