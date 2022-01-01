Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
Flan
Danbury restaurants that serve flan
FRENCH FRIES
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
98 Newtown Road, Danbury
Avg 3.5
(169 reviews)
Vanilla Flan
$7.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Danbury
Mariposa - Mariposa
56 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
No reviews yet
Dulce de Leche Flan
$6.00
More about Mariposa - Mariposa
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Taco Salad
Patty Melts
Taquitos
Pudding
Baked Mac And Cheese
Short Ribs
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Filet Mignon
More near Danbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1692 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(897 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(563 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(65 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston