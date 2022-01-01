French fries in
Danbury
/
Danbury
/
French Fries
Danbury restaurants that serve french fries
Terra Ristorante Italiano
15 Milestone Rd, Danbury
No reviews yet
French Fries
$10.00
truffle aioli
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capers Too Deli
18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury
Avg 4
(14 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about Capers Too Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury
Caesar Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Soup
Salmon
Burritos
Tiramisu
Rigatoni
More near Danbury to explore
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Brewster
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston