Greek salad in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve greek salad
WHARF CAFE
555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN
|Greek Goodness Salad
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Crispy Chickpeas, Feta, Quinoa, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Romaine topped with tomato, cubes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with a lemon herb vinaigrette