Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

WHARF CAFE

555 LONG WHARF DRIVE, NEW HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Goodness Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Crispy Chickpeas, Feta, Quinoa, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about WHARF CAFE
Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.50
Romaine topped with tomato, cubes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with a lemon herb vinaigrette
More about Mothership on Main
Capers Too Deli image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capers Too Deli

18 Great Plain Rd, Danbury

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives with Lemon Dressing
More about Capers Too Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Turkey Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Meatloaf

Carne Asada

Fajitas

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Clams

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston