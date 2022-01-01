Hummus in Danbury
Danbury restaurants that serve hummus
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mothership on Main
331 Main St, Danbury
|Hummus and veggie
|$9.00
Hummus
made from scratch in our kitchen served with roasted peppers , spinach and cucumber on Multi Grain or Ciabatta (vegan option)
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury
|Hummus & Falafal
|$18.00
Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabboulch Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread
|Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"
|$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread