Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Danbury

Go
Danbury restaurants
Toast

Danbury restaurants that serve hummus

Mothership on Main image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mothership on Main

331 Main St, Danbury

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus and veggie$9.00
Hummus
made from scratch in our kitchen served with roasted peppers , spinach and cucumber on Multi Grain or Ciabatta (vegan option)
More about Mothership on Main
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

33 Mill Plain Road, Danbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Falafal$18.00
Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabboulch Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread
Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Danbury

Clams

Chicken Parmesan

Reuben

Risotto

Cannolis

Avocado Toast

Short Ribs

Carne Asada

Map

More near Danbury to explore

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston